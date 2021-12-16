Fort Wayne/Allen County

Company to match Red Kettle gifts

The Salvation Army said Wednesday its Red Kettle campaign received a much-needed boost over the weekend.

NAI Hanning and Bean has offered to match all incoming donations to the Salvation Army Fort Wayne through Dec. 31.

This is a dollar-for-dollar match up to $100.000, the organization said.

“Reaching our goal this year was very questionable before this happened,” said Kenyon Sivels, corps officer of the Salvation Army.

“Then Hanning and Bean reached out to us. He is not only supporting our mission to serve those in need but finding a way to encourage others to do so as well.”

Combined sewer overflow occurs

Fort Wayne had a combined sewer overflow warning Wednesday, which resulted in the discharge of a combination of storm water and untreated sewage into waterways.

Because the overflow may continue, the city warns that consumption of or direct contact with sewage-contaminated water could make you sick and residents should avoid direct contact with water in any of the waterways that are affected.

A map of these can be found at www.cityoffortwayne.org/cso-notification.html.

– Journal Gazette