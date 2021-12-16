Grant will help county solve high-tech crimes

Allen County has received a $285,000 grant that will allow it to hire a coordinator to help solve high-tech crimes in northeast Indiana.

Allen County will be one of a dozen high-tech crime hubs in the state, and each hub will cover multiple counties in its region. Allen County’s hub will also serve Adams, Dekalb, Huntington, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties.

The hub – as part of a pilot program – will specialize in extracting information from cell phones, computers and other technological devices. Indiana Tech student interns will also be used, Prosecutor Karen Richards said, because Indiana Tech has the premier cybercrime unit in northern Indiana.

"I'm of a little older of a generation than some of you so this does not come as naturally to me, but it comes naturally to a lot of people that commit crimes," Richards said. "The amount of information that is out there and is able to be taken from cameras, cell phones, laptops is just incredible. The problem is the amount of time that it takes to extract all of this information and then analyze it is just incredible."

The Fort Wayne Police Department’s unit devoted to cybercrimes has gotten backed up with high-tech cases, Richards said. Small counties often ask larger counties for help in digital cases since they generally don’t have their own high-tech units.

"They just don’t have anybody so it’s just not getting done. It’s coming to the Fort Wayne Police Department," Richards said. "The favor we do for them slows down the information we need for us, but we’re kind of all in this together."

The position of the digital high-tech crime unit coordinator will be paid $60,000 a year. Richards was one of several Hoosier prosecutors who asked the state for funding to support the digital investigations.

Councilman Tom Harris asked the question that council members have asked of positions created by grants for decades: What happens if the grant funding isn't available in a year?

"If the grant money went away, the position would not be the same because I would never come and ask you for money to support other counties," Richards said.

