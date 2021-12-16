Mayor working on trash issues

Fort Wayne City Council has decided to let Mayor Tom Henry's administration take the lead in holding Red River Waste Solutions accountable for trash pickup.

Red River filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October, which protects the company and allows it to decide whether to continue trash service or transfer the contract to another trash company. City Council members have been concerned about the reliability of trash service since almost the start of the Fort Wayne's seven-year contract with Red River Waste Solutions in 2018.

Councilman Russ Jehl, R-2nd, asked council members to support opening an investigation into Red River so it can subpoena CEO James Smith to appear at a meeting. The investigation was approved Nov. 23.

Red River ignored the subpoena to attend the Dec. 7 meeting, but Jehl said the council didn't discuss it because the company had offered to set up a briefing instead. Red River retracted the offer after Henry's administration sent a letter to the company “in reference to the performance bond,” Jehl said.

Urgency in the matter is required, he said, because Red River's $5 million performance bond expires if it is not replaced at the end of the year. Fort Wayne would receive $5 million if the company enters default or stops picking up the trash.

“We've been asking the administration to take the performance bond seriously, and we used the subpoena as a way to further discover their intentions on that matter,” Jehl said.

John Perlich, mayoral spokesman, said the city has asked Red River about its ability and commitment to secure a new performance bond, but the city had not received that information as of Wednesday afternoon. The city is also working on a contingency plan.

“The city is quickly developing the capacity to secure emergency collection services through agreements with several national providers in the event that becomes needed,” Perlich said in an email.

City Council members have asked the city to fine Red River to the fullest extent for missed collections. Perlich said the city's immediate priority is maintaining quality waste removal.

“The city's ability to pursue fines for performance shortfalls is complicated and restricted by the bankruptcy process,” Perlich said. “Fines will be addressed in the context of the bankruptcy process, and at the right time, but our immediate priority is maintaining safe and effective service for the 83,300 households that get collected each week.”

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she thinks letting the mayor's administration handle Red River is the appropriate move.

“I think we've done our due diligence as the fiscal body making sure we are answering the call of our constituents,” Tucker said. “I also think part of stewardship is that we don't get in the way.”

