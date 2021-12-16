Red still blankets most of area map

Allen County and most of northeast Indiana remains in red on this week's color-coded map tracking the spread of COVID-19 in Indiana.

The map is slightly less red than it was last week, with 45 red counties instead of 46. Wells County dropped out of the red category, the most serious, for the upper tier of orange. Adams County's orange status remained unchanged.

This week, Allen County's seven-day positivity rate dropped slightly to 15.87% from 16.22%. But that rate and the county's cases per 100,000 people, 563, were enough to keep it in the category denoting widespread infections in the community.

The county's case rate is more than double the needed cases to qualify for red.

Allen County reported 336 new cases Wednesday and an additional death, bringing the totals to 71,028 and 907 deaths.

Regionally, Kosciusko, Noble and Whitley counties had rising positivity rates in the red category and rising positivity also occurred in the two orange counties, Adams and Whitley.

The highest positivity rate in the region was LaGrange County at 21.88%, followed by DeKalb County at 20.58%.

The map is a lagging indicator of the epidemic, covering the week that ended Sunday.

Statewide, 4,732 new cases and 87 new deaths were reported Wednesday, bringing Indiana's totals to 1,170,950 cases and 17,649 confirmed deaths. The state has also seen an additional 623 deaths in patients based on symptoms but without a positive test.

The statewide positivity rate is 14.1%.

Indiana this week reached its highest number of virus-related hospitalizations – 3,020 – since just before Christmas last year. About 1 in 4 of those patients are receiving intensive care.

Statewide, 18.7% of intensive care unit beds and 65% of ventilators are available as of Wednesday.

