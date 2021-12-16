Sewer district acquisition restarted

Officials haven't given up on Fort Wayne City Utilities' acquisition of the Allen County Regional Water and Sewer District, despite the proposed agreement's failure at City Council.

The water and sewer district's more than 3,000 customers will see a rate increase starting on their bills for January with the base bill increasing to $121.75 a month from $118.08. Sewer district officials hoped the acquisition would go through by Wednesday, which would give customers lower rates instead of an increase.

The sewer district and its board would stay intact if the acquisition is approved, but City Utilities would take over the district's operations, along with its debt. Kumar Menon, City Utilities director, has said the acquisition would save district customers about $600 a year, which adds up to $1.8 million annually in savings.

The savings would be in part because of an expected $7 million in state revolving funds that City Utilities could secure because its credit rating is higher than the district, Menon said. The Allen County commissioners paid $5 million this year to help offset the district's debt.

The acquisition requires approval from the sewer district board and City Council before moving on to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for final approval.

Some City Council members – Paul Ensley, R-1st, and Sharon Tucker, D-6th, and Michelle Chambers, D-at large – told Menon at the Nov. 16 meeting that the sewer district's customers deserve more board representation.

Following acquisition, City Utilities has proposed a sewer district board with six city appointees and three county appointees. That includes four appointees from City Utilities and one each from Mayor Tom Henry, Fort Wayne City Council, Allen County commissioners, Allen County Council and Woodburn City Council.

Ensley said he won't support the request without a board that is dominant with county appointees. However, Menon has said the board must remain dominant with city representatives because the city will have taken on the sewer district's debt and will manage all customers' sewer services.

City Council tabled the request Nov. 16, after which Ensley encouraged City Utilities to adjust the board's makeup. Andy Boxberger, the district's attorney, advised district board members to plan on continuing operations because it didn't appear the acquisition would be approved by council.

No changes were made to the board's makeup before City Council's special meeting Dec. 7. Four City Council members voted against bringing the item back up for discussion. The council voted 5-4 against the acquisition with opposition from Jason Arp, R-4th; Glynn Hines, D-at large; Russ Jehl, R-2nd; Ensley; and Tucker.

At the water and sewer district meeting Wednesday, Boxberger said the county rounded up city, county and state officials Tuesday for a “meeting of the minds to make this transaction move forward.” The commissioners are concerned about board representation as well, Boxberger said.

A proposed solution by the city will be circulated first to the water and sewer district and then the commissioners and City Council if the district approves, Boxberger said. The acquisition is still dead, Boxberger clarified, but officials are starting over on the process, including getting approval from the district, City Council and, eventually, the state.

The $5 million contribution from the commissioners has lowered rates. Without that money, the 2022 base rate would have been about $132 a month instead of $121.75.

The rate increase will be temporary if the acquisition is passed. The state revolving funds are in jeopardy, Boxberger said, but City Utilities hopes it can still secure $7 million in funding, which would lower customers' bills by about $50.

For now, Boxberger said the water and sewer district will have to prepare to maintain operations into 2022.

