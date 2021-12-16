Shindigz temporarily closes its operations

One year ago, Shindigz headquarters workers spent the day looking for ways to commit a random act of kindness with $20 provided to each, part of the online party supplies company's employee Christmas festivities.

Today, those same workers are filing for unemployment insurance benefits.

The Fort Wayne-based business has “temporarily suspended operations,” according to a statement posted Wednesday. The message was addressed to “valued customers.”

Owners Shep and Wendy Moyle, who bought the business from Shep's father in 1990, cited the COVID-19 pandemic's effects on the party industry and “an unforeseen financing issue” with their bank as the reasons in a message to customers.

Anyone who has placed an order but hasn't received a tracking number by Friday should contact their credit card company for a refund, the message advises. Online chats and emails are not being monitored, it continued.

“We sincerely apologize for this situation and hope to return to operations in the future,” the message concluded.

Shindigz moved its headquarters operation from South Whitley to downtown Fort Wayne in May 2019. At that time, it employed about 300 people, including more than 50 at the southeast corner of Wayne and Harrison streets and about 250 at the warehouse and fulfillment center in South Whitley.

It's unclear how many workers the company employed as of Wednesday. City officials had not yet been notified on the closure, city spokesman John Perlich said late in the afternoon.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires companies planning mass firings or layoffs to notify state and local officials at least 60 days before the effective date whenever possible.

Shep Moyle's father, a former president of Gibson Greeting Cards in Cincinnati, bought the company – then known as Stumps – in 1974 and ran it until 1990. When the elder Moyle was ready to retire, he asked his son to consider leaving Frito-Lay Inc. in Dallas, where he was working as tortilla chips brand manager.

The Moyles somewhat reluctantly seized the opportunity and, at only 27 years old, Shep took over as president. He went into the position armed with a master's in business administration from Harvard University. Wendy, who was also a Frito-Lay executive, had her own MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

But the challenges of running a company – even though it had only about 40 employees at that time – were daunting. Shep Moyle suddenly had the responsibility of making decisions that affected the lives of people beyond his family.

“No one can understand it until you've lived it,” he told The Journal Gazette during a 2005 interview. He couldn't be reached Wednesday.

Moyle joined the Young Presidents Organization, now known as simply YPO. Moyle rose to the position of global chairman of the international peer network of business leaders younger than 50. His YPO experience included meetings with a who's who of world leaders, including Nelson Mandela and Prince Charles.

If anyone has a professional network that could generate sound business advice, Moyle does. But the pandemic has devastated the entire party industry despite some coronavirus deniers' refusal to receive vaccines, wear face masks and limit large gatherings.

A significant part of Shindigz business is selling high school prom supplies. School districts in Allen County allowed proms to go on last spring because at that point vaccines were available to those 16 and older, officials said.

The Moyles moved the company's professional and administrative staff in 2019 to the four-story brick building that was the former Patterson-Fletcher department store.

At that time, Wendy Moyle said the company wanted to partner with surrounding universities to offer internships and hire graduates to help keep young talented professionals from leaving northeast Indiana. She said the company was also eager to support local nonprofits and contribute to Fort Wayne's downtown renaissance.

The future of the 95-year-old company that survived the Great Depression, and its role in the community, were unclear Wednesday.

