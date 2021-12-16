State taxpayers to get $125 refund

INDIANAPOLIS – About 4.3 million Hoosier taxpayers will receive a $125 refund after they file their 2021 taxes, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday.

And the money will come in a separate check – or electronic deposit – rather than a tax credit on existing state tax obligations. This process is similar to how the federal government sent stimulus payments the last two years.

The change will be made by lawmakers when they return in January, Holcomb said.

“Despite a pandemic, Indiana exceeded all expectations and closed the state fiscal year with an unprecedented amount in reserves,” he said. “We have an obligation to put this money back in the hands of taxpayers instead of leaving it in the hands of government.”

An estimated $545 million will be returned to Hoosiers after taxpayers file their 2021 state taxes. The typical taxpayer liability is about $1,000, and the payment represents a 12% to 13% one-time tax cut.

“This taxpayer refund is just more proof that Indiana's strong, fiscal conservative leadership, which pays its bills and plans for the future, is rewarding Hoosiers,” House Speaker Todd Huston said. “Our economy continues to outpace expectations, and I'm excited to find additional ways to put dollars back into taxpayers' pockets through tax cuts this session.”

Indiana's tax revenue surplus hit $4 billion when state books were closed June 30. That triggered an automatic taxpayer refund that will send $545 million to taxpayers and $545 million to pension relief

It is the second time Indiana has hit that trigger. The first was in 2012.

Along with changing the credit to a physical refund, legislators will clarify language allowing 900,000 Hoosiers to be eligible for the refund even if they didn't file taxes the year before.

Once legislation passes, the Indiana Department of Revenue will begin processing payments for taxpayers. The state expects to complete refunds by May 1 for taxpayers filing by the April 18 deadline.

