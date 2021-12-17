Ambassador to cover Shindigz pay

Ambassador Enterprises will cover the full paychecks for Shindigz workers through the end of the year in what's being described as “a philanthropic gift,” the companies announced Thursday.

Shindigz, an online party supplies retailer, on Wednesday told employees and customers that the company will temporarily close. Owners Shep and Wendy Moyle blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for creating part of the company's financial crisis.

The posted statement also mentioned “an unforeseen financing issue” with their bank. It's unclear whether that issue can or will be resolved.

“Shindigz continues its temporary closure through the New Year as it works through Covid and financing issues with local lenders,” Thursday's statement said. “Shindigz is now accepting orders for shipment in January.”

The statement posted online the previous day said customers who hadn't received an order tracking number by today should contact their credit card company for a refund. Online chats and emails are not being monitored, Wednesday's statement to customers continued.

Shep Moyle couldn't be reached for comment on Wednesday or Thursday. An Ambassador Enterprises employee who was designated to respond to reporters' questions did not respond Thursday to a request for more information.

It's unclear how many employees Shindigz employed, how much financial assistance is being provided and whether the Moyles requested the aid.

When Shindigz moved its headquarters from South Whitley to downtown Fort Wayne in May 2019, the company employed more than 50 at the headquarters and about 250 at its South Whitley fulfillment center.

Ambassador Enterprises is asking Shindigz employees to volunteer during the holidays in a variety of organizations and activities to give back to the community instead of reporting to their usual jobs, Thursday's news release said.

Shep and Wendy Moyle expressed their gratitude for Ambassador's financial assistance to their employees.

“We are so genuinely grateful to Ambassador and the Doden family for this special gift to our team members during the holidays,” they said in Thursday's statement.

“This is the true spirit of the Christmas season and shows once again how special Fort Wayne is. We believe in Christmas miracles, and this gift from Ambassador to our team and the community is truly a special gift.”

