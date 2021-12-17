Fort Wayne/Allen County

Planning Services gets new director

The Department of Planning Services has named Ben Roussel its new executive director.

Roussel has been interim director since the retirement of Kim Bowman in August. Formerly a Fort Wayne city planner, he joined the planning services department as a senior planner in the permits and enforcement division. He was promoted to deputy land use director in October 2020.

The department handles land use and planning matters for six jurisdictions: Fort Wayne, Grabill, Huntertown, Monroeville, Woodburn and unincorporated Allen County. Also, the department is the administrative arm for county and city plan commissions and boards of zoning appeals.

BMV announces holiday schedule

All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25. In addition, branches will be closed Jan. 1. All branches will resume regularly scheduled business hours Jan. 3.

For branch holiday hours, go to in.gov/BMV.

Anthem ties to Count the Kicks

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana is partnering with Count the Kicks, a stillbirth prevention public health campaign, to educate and empower expectant parents in Indiana about the importance of tracking fetal movement in the third trimester of pregnancy.

One out of every 165 pregnancies in Indiana ends in stillbirth, according to CDC Wonder.

The Count the Kicks campaign is partnering with Indiana Minority Health Coalition to help reach those pregnant women most at risk of experiencing a stillbirth.

Count the Kicks has a free app available in 12 languages that provides expectant moms a noninvasive way to monitor their babies' well-being every day.

Area

I&M sets flyover for line inspection

Indiana Michigan Power is conducting aerial inspections of high-voltage transmission lines using helicopters to inspect for damage caused by last week's storms.

The flights, which began this week and are expected to resume today, involve inspecting transmission lines across much of I&M's service territory, including Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana.

Flights are scheduled to occur from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ACRES picks up 2 Steuben areas

ACRES Land Trust has acquired two Steuben County properties, covering more than 60 acres, for permanent protection.

Judge Roger O. De Bruler Preserve, donated by Karen De Bruler, protects 40 acres of woodland near Loon Lake, including a portion of the shoreline. It was named in honor of her late husband, who was a Steuben County Circuit Court judge before serving 27 years as chief justice on the Indiana Supreme Court.

The habitat hosts several wetland communities and is home to more than a dozen rare, threatened or endangered plant species, a news release said.

Fellows Preserve, donated by Linda and John Mowry, protects 22 acres of land near Green Lake and north of Pokagon State Park. The land has been in Linda's family for four generations, the release said.

The preserve features a restored prairie, a wetland and a portion of the lake's shoreline.

– Journal Gazette