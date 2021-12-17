Felony report

The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

David M. Houlton, 43, no address given, was charged Sept. 30 with auto theft – theft of an entire vehicle. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Sara A. Powell aka Sara Strebig, 38, of the 2700 block of Fairfield Avenue, was charged Sept. 30 with intentionally violating a home detention order. She was released on $15,000 bond.

Jackson C. Brokaw aka Jack Brokaw, 21, of the 1400 block of Spy Run Avenue, was charged Sept. 30 with theft and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license. He was released on $2,500 bail.

Geikous M. Jones, 23, of the 5600 block of Lois Lane, was charged Sept. 30 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Chanelle N. Stults, 32, no address given, was charged Sept. 30 with disarming a law enforcement officer, auto theft – theft of an entire automobile, residential break-in, methamphetamine possession and unlawful syringe possession. She was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.

Joseph R. Brinkley, 34, of Defiance, Ohio, was charged Sept. 30 with invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Patrick M. Devens, 19, of the 8100 block of Tewksbury Court, was charged Sept. 30 with two counts of child molesting and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor. He was released on $30,000 bail.

Bruce W. Harp, 21, of Saline, Louisiana, was charged Sept. 30 with battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Israel Ruiz, 24, of the 2300 block of Broadway, was charged Sept. 30 with two counts of domestic battery, one count committed in front of a child. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Justin M. WIlliams, 39, of the 7800 block of Delcon Drive, was charged Sept. 30 with invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Shawn A. Murphy, 38, of the 4500 block of Brimstone Road, was charged Oct. 1 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life. He was released on his own recognizance.

Jeremy M. Hailey, 35, of the 1600 block of Forest Valley Drive, was charged Oct. 1 with operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender. He was released on his own recognizance.

Whisper R. Cook, 34, of the 400 block of East Wayne Street, was charged Oct. 1 with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Po Kay, 38, of the 3400 block of McKinnie Avenue, was charged Oct. 1 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Johnathon C. Jackson, 22, of the 7500 block of Brookward Pass, was charged Oct. 1 with theft. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Lauren A. Yost, 22, of the 2300 block of South Butler Road, was charged Oct. 1 with cocaine possession, narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession, public intoxication and paraphernalia possession. She was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Joshua T. Calixte-Reed aka Joshua Reed, 22, of the 2300 block of Abbey Drive, was charged Oct. 1 with robbery and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Christopher L. Bryant, 23, of the 5400 block of Evard Road, was charged Oct. 1 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession and public intoxication. He was released on his own recognizance.