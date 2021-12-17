Friday, December 17, 2021 1:00 am
Felony report
Compiled by The Journal Gazette
The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.
David M. Houlton, 43, no address given, was charged Sept. 30 with auto theft – theft of an entire vehicle. He was released on $2,500 bond.
Sara A. Powell aka Sara Strebig, 38, of the 2700 block of Fairfield Avenue, was charged Sept. 30 with intentionally violating a home detention order. She was released on $15,000 bond.
Jackson C. Brokaw aka Jack Brokaw, 21, of the 1400 block of Spy Run Avenue, was charged Sept. 30 with theft and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license. He was released on $2,500 bail.
Geikous M. Jones, 23, of the 5600 block of Lois Lane, was charged Sept. 30 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He was released on $2,500 bond.
Chanelle N. Stults, 32, no address given, was charged Sept. 30 with disarming a law enforcement officer, auto theft – theft of an entire automobile, residential break-in, methamphetamine possession and unlawful syringe possession. She was being held in lieu of $20,000 bail.
Joseph R. Brinkley, 34, of Defiance, Ohio, was charged Sept. 30 with invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Patrick M. Devens, 19, of the 8100 block of Tewksbury Court, was charged Sept. 30 with two counts of child molesting and one count of sexual misconduct with a minor. He was released on $30,000 bail.
Bruce W. Harp, 21, of Saline, Louisiana, was charged Sept. 30 with battery against a public safety official and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct and public intoxication. He was released on $2,500 bond.
Israel Ruiz, 24, of the 2300 block of Broadway, was charged Sept. 30 with two counts of domestic battery, one count committed in front of a child. He was released on $5,000 bond.
Justin M. WIlliams, 39, of the 7800 block of Delcon Drive, was charged Sept. 30 with invasion of privacy. He was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Shawn A. Murphy, 38, of the 4500 block of Brimstone Road, was charged Oct. 1 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life. He was released on his own recognizance.
Jeremy M. Hailey, 35, of the 1600 block of Forest Valley Drive, was charged Oct. 1 with operating a vehicle after being judged a habitual traffic offender. He was released on his own recognizance.
Whisper R. Cook, 34, of the 400 block of East Wayne Street, was charged Oct. 1 with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was released on $2,500 bond.
Po Kay, 38, of the 3400 block of McKinnie Avenue, was charged Oct. 1 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Johnathon C. Jackson, 22, of the 7500 block of Brookward Pass, was charged Oct. 1 with theft. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.
Lauren A. Yost, 22, of the 2300 block of South Butler Road, was charged Oct. 1 with cocaine possession, narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession, public intoxication and paraphernalia possession. She was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.
Joshua T. Calixte-Reed aka Joshua Reed, 22, of the 2300 block of Abbey Drive, was charged Oct. 1 with robbery and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released on his own recognizance.
Christopher L. Bryant, 23, of the 5400 block of Evard Road, was charged Oct. 1 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor controlled substance possession and public intoxication. He was released on his own recognizance.
