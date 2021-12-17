Indiana revenue forecast sunny

INDIANAPOLIS – Blockbuster budget news Thursday showing the state will collect an additional $3.3 billion in tax revenue this biennium has Republicans in a polite standoff.

House Republicans want to cut taxes when lawmakers return to session in January. Senate Republicans want to wait until 2023 before taking action.

Who will blink?

A bipartisan revenue forecast committee unveiled updated tax projections that show the state would have a $5.1 billion surplus in June and $4 billion in June 2023.

That is between 22% and 29% of current state spending. Past practice has been to keep reserves from 10% to 15% of annual state spending.

Senate Appropriations Chairman Sen. Ryan Mishler applauded the news, saying it puts Indiana in a position to pay down historic amounts of state debt.

“Even amid this positive economic picture, we have the obligation to continue making sustainable spending decisions as we plan for Indiana's future, and I believe those types of discussions will be most appropriate in the context of the next state budget,” he said.

The current budget runs through June 2023, and the next budget will be passed in April 2023.

But House Speaker Todd Huston said the impressive fiscal outlook presents a wide range of unique opportunities.

“Looking ahead to this session, we're going to push hard for responsible and prudent tax cuts while maintaining our strong reserves, funding critical services and investing in our future,” he said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb, meanwhile, is taking a sit-back-and-wait approach.

“Today's revenue forecast is great news and gives us a lot to consider in the months ahead. We've been very careful with how we've used fiscal resources to this point,” he said. “And with constantly changing circumstances, we should evaluate all the information before adjusting or adding to our existing commitments.”

Democrats want to use the money to help people.

“Our state's human infrastructure has been woefully neglected, and this is not the time for additional unnecessary tax cuts for big corporations,” said Rep. Greg Porter, D-Indianapolis.

The latest report shows all types of tax revenue growing robustly – from income and sales taxes to corporate and gaming taxes.

Tom Jackson, principal economist at IHS Markit, said Indiana has had a relatively quick rebound. He said one thing holding back a full recovery is a lack of child care and senior care that has resulted in worker shortages.

Mishler noted the state already has triggers in law to handle larger-than-expected surpluses and there is no reason to immediately start spending money – either through a tax cut or investing in existing programs.

In odd-numbered years, there is an automatic taxpayer refund, which Indiana hit this year. It will result in $545 million going to a one-time payment of $125 next year to taxpayers. Another $545 million will pay down unfunded pension debt.

There also is a one-time trigger in state law specifically for fiscal year 2022 that would send $2.6 billion to pension relief. Even after that, the state would have a $4 billion surplus.

