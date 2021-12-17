New-building permits 'historic'

Allen County for the first time topped $2 billion in new-construction permits this year – despite a pandemic-stressed economy.

The $2 billion in permits as of Dec. 9 represents the fifth straight year permits have exceeded $1 billion in market value. The 2021 total is about a 30% increase from last year's $1.42 billion and a 20% increase from the record $1.63 billion in 2019.

Commercial construction permits totaled 6,798 and were valued at nearly $1.14 billion. The 26,831 residential permits contributed $869 million.

Permits for new single-family homes jumped from 1,263 last year to 1,570 this year, and the value of those permits went from $350 million to $493 million.

County officials credited projects including the Electric Works complex, an Amazon distribution warehouse, Lutheran Downtown Hospital, The Bradley hotel and the new Meijer store on Dupont Road as contributing to the higher totals.

Matt Lancia of Matt Lancia Signature Homes, president of the Home Builders Association of Fort Wayne, said the record permit value doesn't tell the whole story.

Even though permits are being issued, it's taking longer to turn out finished houses, he said. Because of supply-chain difficulties, it's taking six or seven months to finish a house, compared with four or five months under normal circumstances.

“It's everything – toilets, showers, garage doors,” he said, adding that some developments are being delayed by a shortage of electrical transformers.

Part of the dollar-value increase might reflect higher prices for materials, according to the National Association of Home Builders. The Washington, D.C.-based trade association reported prices for lumber alone have skyrocketed in the last two years, adding almost $30,000 to the average price of a new home.

Commercial construction has been facing similar challenges, said Rob Young, vice president of business development for The Hagerman Group, Fort Wayne.

“Pricing is very volatile now, and we expect it to continue in 2022,” he said. “It would be nice to just get back to a period of greater stability.”

George Smith, Allen County's acting building commissioner, agreed the past year has not been easy in the industry – or for the building department.

The department faced “continuing challenges posed by the pandemic and the sudden and unexpected death of our leader, John Caywood,” Smith said.

Caywood died in October at 53 after serving as building commissioner since 2016.

Smith said the department is coping by being able to issue about 70% of building permits online – up about 5% since last year. Caywood helped develop the system.

In a statement, the Allen County commissioners called the permit level “historic.”

“Reaching $2 billion in building construction in one year is ... a clear indication of Allen County's ongoing success and economic recovery,” the statement said.

The commissioners thanked area builders and suppliers for their “perseverance and hard work throughout the pandemic to keep development moving.”

rsalter@jg.net