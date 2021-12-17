Rezoning for Aboite housing projects OK'd

Two housing developments in Aboite Township are a step closer to breaking ground after the Allen County Plan Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve property rezonings and primary development plans.

Signal Ridge and Chestnut Creek would bring 303 single-family homes to 186 acres west of the intersection of Bass and Scott roads. The developments, divided by Norfolk Southern railroad tracks, were proposed by New Venture Development Corp., Fort Wayne, represented by Ric Zehr.

Nearby residents expressed concerns relating to drainage woes and tree-cutting on the Chestnut Creek site during a Dec. 9 public hearing. Plan commission members said they were satisfied the developer would work with other county officials, including the Allen County Surveyor's office, to address any issues.

Homes would be priced from $250,000 in Signal Ridge to perhaps $1 million in Chestnut Creek, although most would be in the $300,000 to $400,000 range.

The plan commission approved rezoning the tracts from agricultural to single-family residential, but all rezonings must be approved by the Allen County Commissioners, who have the final say.

