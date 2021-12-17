Specific shelter for women opens

A shelter for single homeless women opened Thursday on Fort Wayne's northeast side.

St. Joseph Missions Women's Shelter is the first emergency shelter open year-round expressly for single women who are experiencing homelessness, city officials said.

Existing shelters serve single mothers accompanied by their children, single women currently struggling with drug and alcohol addiction and unaccompanied women in crisis due to domestic violence. But social-service organizations found it challenging to secure emergency housing for single women who fell outside these parameters.

St. Joseph Missions discovered this shortage through its extensive research, city officials said in a news release.

The opening of the shelter at 3505 Lake Ave. was made possible with support from the Region 3 Planning Council on Homelessness and funding through the city's Community Development Division's Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services.

St. Joseph Missions Women's Shelter currently houses 14 women. A shelter team also provides support services and connects residents to more than 20 community agencies, all with the goal of each woman achieving self-sufficiency and fulfilling her potential. Two women who have overcome their own homeless crises serve on the board.

Funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development were used to assist St. Joseph Missions with renovations. Many local businesses and community volunteers donated architectural/engineering expertise, skilled labor and essential materials to bring the six-year vision to fruition, a news release said.

According to the Hoosier Housing Coalition, about 300,000 households across the state are potentially at risk of eviction due to challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the city has seen a significant increase in requests for eviction prevention assistance, a news release said.

In some cases, requests to local nonprofits for financial assistance have increased 270% over the last year. Most calls were related to homelessness, rental assistance or questions about assistance applications.

City officials said they are initiating a strategic plan that will include an assessment of existing resources provided to the community. It will identify gaps, set communitywide goals and help the city develop strategies to better address homelessness.