State grant to aid cybercrime fight

Allen County has received a $285,000 grant that will allow it to hire a coordinator to help solve high-tech crimes in northeast Indiana.

Allen County will be one of a dozen high-tech crime hubs in the state, and each hub will cover multiple counties in its region. Allen's hub will also serve Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties.

The hub, which is part of a pilot program, will specialize in extracting information from cellphones, computers and other devices. Indiana Tech student interns will staff the hub because the university has the premier cybercrime program in northern Indiana, Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards told the County Council on Thursday.

Richards said online investigations come more naturally to the younger generation.

“The amount of information that is out there and is able to be taken from cameras, cellphones, laptops is just incredible,” she said. “The problem is the amount of time that it takes to extract all of this information and then analyze it is just incredible.”

The Fort Wayne Police Department's unit devoted to cybercrimes has been unable to keep up with high-tech cases, Richards said. Small counties often ask larger counties for help in digital cases because they generally don't have their own high-tech units.

“They just don't have anybody, so it's just not getting done. It's coming to the Fort Wayne Police Department,” Richards said. “The favor we do for them slows down the information we need for us, but we're kind of all in this together.”

The coordinator of the digital high-tech crime unit will be paid $60,000 a year. Richards was one of several Hoosier prosecutors who asked the state for funding to support digital investigations.

Councilman Tom Harris asked the question that council members have asked of positions created by grants for decades: What happens if the grant funding isn't available in a year?

“If the grant money went away, the position would not be the same because I would never come and ask you for money to support other counties,” Richards said.

When asked the same question in the past about other grants, Richards has simply said the position would go away, Harris noted, which shows how much the services are needed.

“I see this as more and more of a law enforcement necessity,” Richards said, adding she wants to do what she can to make this region “a safer corner of the state.”

The grant is unique, Richards said, because the county will receive the full award at the start of 2022. Often, counties receive grant funding as a reimbursement instead.

The council members approved the position with unanimous support. Councilman Paul Lagemann said the county needs more programs like it, and his support increased when he heard how it would help surrounding counties. “Crime does not necessarily abide by county boundaries,” he said.

