County panel to discuss finance proposal

A way of financing development new to the Allen County Redevelopment Commission has prompted the board to schedule a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the proposal further.

Chicago-based Echo Synergy LLC is set to develop 8.4 acres at East Dupont and Diebold roads just south of the dual-branded Hilton Hotel. The plan for the project, Allen Crossings, did not require rezoning and was approved by the Allen County Plan Commission last month.

Now, Echo Synergy is asking to repay upfront money from the redevelopment commission for infrastructure improvements over 10 years from the increased amount of tax money that will be generated by the anticipated increase in property value after the site is developed.

The developer has proposed up to eight commercial lots on the land, but the only confirmed user is a Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers restaurant, the plan commission was told.

The developer also has asked the redevelopment commission to pay a higher percentage of upfront expenses than expected. That is not usually what the commission does.

The infrastructure costs for the property will likely amount to millions because of the need for access roads and solutions for drainage issues. Those costs are estimated at $3.5 million, not including a retention pond. The land was bought for about $400,000 an acre, according to documents submitted with the request.

The meeting at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, a follow to this week's meeting, will be in Room 150 of Citizens Square.

