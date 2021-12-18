County renews Republic contract

The Allen County commissioners on Friday unanimously agreed to continue their contract with Republic Services for trash pickups at several county-owned buildings and other locations.

The agreement includes Memorial Coliseum, Wood Youth Center, Department of Health, Allen County Jail, and several county park locations.

The cost of the services ranges from $15 a month for some recycling pickups at the Allen County Probation Department to $1,025 for several jail-related services.

The cost varies by the number of collections at the listed locations and the size of receptacle being emptied.

The total charge is a minimum of $4,251 a month.

In other business, the commissioners accepted two finished highway projects – a box culvert and cul-de-sac on Kress Road between Lower Huntington Road and Interstate 69 at a cost of $378,798 and improvements to the Adams Center Road roundabout at a cost of $275,996.

Both projects came in over budget – $19,622 for Kress Road and $16,424 for the roundabout, Allen County Highway Department director Bill Hartman said.

The commissioners also accepted a state matching grant for almost $625,000 for resurfacing 16.28 miles of roads and approved the placing of 28 stop signs in housing developments.

Signs were placed in Bruckner's Crossing, Verona Lakes, Silver Leaf. Greyson Heights, Sage Pointe, Drakes Pointe, Cobble Creek, Sienna Reserve, Mercato, Palmira Lakes Villas, Livingston Lakes, The Haven and Morgan Creek.

“That's what happens when you have $2 billion in building permits,” Hartman said, referring to this week's announcement of record totals for new construction. “You get a lot of stop signs.”

