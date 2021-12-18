The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony.

Anthony W. Huffman aka Toni W. Huffman aka Anthony W. Byrt, 40, of the 1900 block of West Fourth Street, was charged Oct. 1 with operating a motor vehicle after forfeiture of license for life. He was released on $10,000 bond.

Danny L. Wilson aka Daniel Wilson, 60, of the 2600 block of Fairfield View Place, was charged Oct. 5 with theft. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Stephanie D. Gross, 35, of Peru, was charged Oct. 5 with controlled substance possession and obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or deceit. She was released on her own recognizance.

Alexis R. Dozois, 23, of Decatur, was charged Oct. 5 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor paraphernalia possession. She was released on her own recognizance.

Justin L. Black, 28, of the 2700 block of Stinson Drive, was charged Oct. 5 with cocaine possession, narcotic drug possession and being a felon carrying a handgun. He was released on $30,000 bond.

Johnny D. Graham, 47, of the 3900 block of Beaverbrook Drive, was charged Oct. 5 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Jacob A. McCleskey aka Jacob McKleskey, 20, of the 9500 block of Watergrove Trail, was charged Oct. 5 with cocaine possession, being a felon carrying a handgun and misdemeanor unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, possession of a controlled substance and marijuana possession. He was released on $22,500 bond.

Grady E. Anderson Jr., 34, of the 1900 block of Antoinette Street, was charged Oct. 5 with strangulation and domestic battery. He was being held in lieu of $5,000 bail.

Douglas S. Estes aka Douglas Estes Jr., 21, of the 700 block of Third Street was charged Oct. 5 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession and paraphernalia possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Robert J. Vanevery, 77, of the 11900 block of Fisher Road, was charged Oct. 6 with pointing a firearm at another person. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Ricky L. Ruch, 48, of the 12800 block S. Lonoke Drive, was charged Oct. 6 with pointing a firearm at another person. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Rodney L. Lafler Jr., 44, of Sturgis, Mich., was charged Oct. 7 with methamphetamine possession. He was released on his own recognizance.

Raymond E. Morgan, 49, of the 1200 block of Wilt Street, was charged Oct. 7 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Ar But, 27, of the 5100 block of Yorkshire Drive, was charged Oct. 7 with domestic battery and domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Deandree D. Woodson, 38, of the 5300 block of McClellan Street, was charged Oct. 7 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. She was released on $2,500 bond.

Wesley L. Nelson, 38, no address given, was charged Oct. 7 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.

Aaron D. Thaut, 45, of the 4800 block of Coventry Parkway, was charged Oct. 7 with domestic battery committed in front of a child. He was released on his own recognizance.

Dakota J. Reading, 25, of the 3000 block of Coliseum Boulevard West, was charged Oct. 7 with methamphetamine possession and misdemeanor criminal trespass. He was released on $2,500 bond.

Javin M. Easterly, 25, of the 900 block of Pinetree Drive, was charged Oct. 7 with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was released on $5,000 bond.

Janet Villareal, 29, of the 700 block of Taylor Street, was charged Oct. 7 with theft. She was being held in lieu of $2,500 bail.

Spencer O. Roberson, 42, of the 1900 block of South Hadley Road, was charged Oct. 7 with cocaine dealing, two counts of narcotic drug dealing and misdemeanor synthetic drug possession. He was being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.

Julius J. Brabson, 37, of the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue, was charged Oct. 7 with narcotic drug possession and misdemeanor domestic battery. He was released on his own recognizance.