Homicide ruled in death of man found on porch

A shooting that left a man dead northwest of downtown Fort Wayne was ruled a homicide Friday. The Allen County coroner's office said Tyler L. Ondersma, 24, of Fort Wayne died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police found the victim on Richardson Street about 12:21 a.m. Thursday after he fled there from a house at 1616 Howell St. Police were notified by the Howell Street resident, who found Ondersma sitting on the porch.

Ondersma is the 45th homicide in Fort Wayne and Allen County this year. There were 43 homicides last year. Ondersma's death remains under investigation.

Police are asking neighbors to review home video surveillance footage and provide any information that might help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the P3 Tips app.