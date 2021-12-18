Top downtown holiday windows selected

Awards for the seventh annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest in downtown Fort Wayne were announced Friday.

Nearly 30 businesses and organizations participated in the competition – presented by the Downtown Improvement District – that helps kick off the holiday season downtown.

This year's theme was “Scenes from a Downtown Snow Globe.”

Contestants were awarded first, second and third places in three categories: most thematic, most Fort Wayne and people's choice.

As the winner of the people's choice category, Feichter Realtors LLC received a $100 gift card to a downtown restaurant or retail shop of its choosing.

One area voter won a $50 gift card to a downtown restaurant or retail shop of his or her choice for participating in the voting process.

Voting began during the Night of Lights on Nov. 24 and ended Sunday.

For more information on activities during the holiday season in downtown Fort Wayne,go to HolidayFestDowntown.com.

The downtown Holiday Window Decorating Contest is presented by the DID in partnership with Fort Wayne Newspapers, Hanning & Bean Enterprises Inc., WANE 15 and 97.3 WMEE.