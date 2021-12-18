Walmart closes Maysville store

Walmart on Friday afternoon temporarily closed its Maysville Road store for coronavirus-related cleaning on what is traditionally the busiest shopping day before Christmas.

Ashley Nolan, Walmart spokeswoman, said the store will reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday, after it has been sanitized by a third-party specialist company.

On Dec. 10, Allen County shifted to red status from orange by the Indiana Department of Health. The color-coded system reflects how severe COVID-19 cases are in a geographic area.

Allen remains in red, the most serious designation. The status means the number of cases per 100,000 residents the past week was at 200 or more and at least 15% of tests for the virus came back positive.

Nolan, who distributed Walmart's announcement through email, didn't provide details on why Walmart's Maysville Road store was singled out for the thorough cleansing but other local stores were not.

She did, however, respond to an inquiry with the following statement: “As far as what led to our decision to close, without going into specifics, we have a team at the home office that evaluates criteria related to stores and the communities we serve. When that data reaches certain thresholds, we make the decision to get ahead of the situation and proactively close the store for cleaning and sanitizing.”

Walmart operates local superstores on Coldwater Road, Lima Road, Apple Glen Boulevard and North Southtown Crossing in addition to Maysville Road.

Nolan's initial email described the sanitizing effort as “an ongoing company-initiated program.”

“As you know, several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic,” she said.

“This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community,” the announcement continued. “Everything we're doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) and health experts.”

“We will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”

Walmart plans to continue associate health assessments after the reopening and will require all unvaccinated associates to wear face coverings.

The retailer is also offering incentives to workers who get vaccinated, including easy access to injections in the store, two hours of paid leave if they choose to receive a vaccination elsewhere and up to three days paid leave, should they experience an adverse reaction to the shot. The company will pay $150 bonuses to employees who get fully vaccinated.

“We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind,” Nolan said.

The National Retail Federation, a Washington, D.C.-based trade association, has reported that the final Saturday before Christmas – dubbed Super Saturday – is traditionally the day when shoppers spend the most during the holiday season.

Nola acknowledged how much surrounding consumers depend on the Maysville Road store.

“As an essential business and a member of the Fort Wayne community,” she wrote, “we understand the role we play in providing our customers with food, medicine and other essential items, especially at this time.”

