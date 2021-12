The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation recently awarded more than $700,000 in grants to local nonprofits and grassroots organizations, bringing the total amount awarded in 2021 to more than $1.2 million.

Fall 2021 grants were awarded to:

• Matthew 25 Health and Care, $140,000

• Super Shot Inc., $75,000

• Women’s Care Center, $55,000

• YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, $35,000

• YWCA Northeast Indiana, $31,200

• A Hope Center, $30,000

• A Mother’s Hope, $30,000

• McMillen Health, $27,500

• Early Childhood Alliance, $26,000

• Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana Inc., $25,000

• Center for Nonviolence Inc., $20,000

• Healthier Moms and Babies, $20,000

• Lutheran Social Services of Indiana, $20,000

• Redemption House Ministries, $20,000

• Young Life, $20,000

• Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, $15,000

• Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministry Center, $15,000

• Brightpoint/Language Services Network, $15,000

• Miss Virginia’s Food Pantry, $15,350

• Heart of the City Mission Foundation, $15,000

• The Lighthouse, $5,000

• During the last half of 2021, another $28,000 was awarded to 13 nonprofit or grassroots agencies to offer the Our HEALing Kitchen classes, a partnership with Parkview Health that offers a garden-to-kitchen cooking curriculum for vulnerable residents. Also during the last half of the year, $30,000 in grants less than $5,000 was awarded to seven organizations.