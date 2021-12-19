Sunday, December 19, 2021 1:00 am
Grants
The St. Joseph Community Health Foundation recently awarded more than $700,000 in grants to local nonprofits and grassroots organizations, bringing the total amount awarded in 2021 to more than $1.2 million.
Fall 2021 grants were awarded to:
Matthew 25 Health and Care, $140,000
Super Shot Inc., $75,000
Womens Care Center, $55,000
YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, $35,000
YWCA Northeast Indiana, $31,200
A Hope Center, $30,000
A Mothers Hope, $30,000
McMillen Health, $27,500
Early Childhood Alliance, $26,000
Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana Inc., $25,000
Center for Nonviolence Inc., $20,000
Healthier Moms and Babies, $20,000
Lutheran Social Services of Indiana, $20,000
Redemption House Ministries, $20,000
Young Life, $20,000
Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, $15,000
Bridge of Grace Compassionate Ministry Center, $15,000
Brightpoint/Language Services Network, $15,000
Miss Virginias Food Pantry, $15,350
Heart of the City Mission Foundation, $15,000
The Lighthouse, $5,000
During the last half of 2021, another $28,000 was awarded to 13 nonprofit or grassroots agencies to offer the Our HEALing Kitchen classes, a partnership with Parkview Health that offers a garden-to-kitchen cooking curriculum for vulnerable residents. Also during the last half of the year, $30,000 in grants less than $5,000 was awarded to seven organizations.
