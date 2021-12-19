Mike Moore | The Journal Gazette Walter, a 3-year-old French bulldog, gets a photo taken with Santa on Saturday at the Bradley hotel downtown. Previous Next Sunday, December 19, 2021 1:00 am Santa's there for pooch MIKE MOORE | The Journal Gazette Santa's there for pooch Share this article Share Share on twitter Email story More stories Husband handed 80 years in slaying Walmart closes Maysville store County panel to discuss finance proposal County renews Republic contract Guilty plea entered for '02 slaying with knife Setting a goal: Get shopping done Subscribe to our newsletters * indicates required Email Address * Newsletters Daily headlines Alerts (breaking news) Komets History Journal Crime and courts Statehouse Scoop Opinion Food Coronavirus Events and Entertainment