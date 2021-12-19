Wreaths honor fallen veterans

Hayden Hoover an eighth grader at Maple Creek Middle School, lays a wreath at the grave of World War I veteran Davis A. Diffenderfer, who died in 1918, at Lindenwood Cemetery. Hoover is a member of the local Children of the American Revolution chapter, which participated in Wreaths Across America on Saturday afternoon at Lindenwood. Local organizations honored and remembered fallen veterans with 1,500 wreaths at Lindenwood. Hoover was one of about 50 local volunteers who participated in the cold drizzle.