Bradley welcomes pets to meet Santa

Everywhere Fort Wayne resident Luann Lugo and her dog Loki go, the 5-year-old schnauzer wants to be the center of attention.

Saturday at The Bradley hotel was no different. Dressed in a set of festive red pajamas, Loki excitedly greeted people and animals alike. Lugo, like all of the dog owners at the newly opened boutique hotel, had brought Loki to meet – and have a photo taken with – Santa Claus.

“He's a love bug and he takes great pictures, and everywhere he goes he is everybody's favorite,” Lugo said, adding that she and her husband adopted Loki through Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control two months ago.

Saturday afternoon was one of several holiday-themed events at The Bradley this year, General Manager Zach Miller said. The next will be carolers on Christmas Eve.

Miller said that as a pet-friendly hotel, a photo opportunity with Santa Claus made sense this year. There was no charge to visit with Santa, but the hotel asked anyone who participated to make a donation to Animal Care and Control. As the afternoon progressed, a pile of useful items, including pet beds, dog food and treats, continued to grow.

“We love our four-legged friends and being able to engage with them in a seasonal way is just fun,” he said. “We want to be partners with the community, and because of our adoration for our four-legged friends, we love to do anything we can with Animal Care and Control.”

Miller added that his two dogs are rescues, as were many of the dogs who came into the hotel throughout the afternoon.

“It's so important to give back to them because they do such a great job taking care of these animals,” he said.

Lugo said she found it wonderful that The Bradley chose to host a pet-friendly event. Fort Wayne needs more pet-friendly events and venues, she said, including stores and restaurants.

Fort Wayne residents Angie and Lee Cline brought their 2-year-old goldendoodle Riggs for his first-ever visit with Santa. The couple has had Riggs for a year, Angie Cline said.

A goldendoodle is a cross between a golden retriever and a poodle.

“We're having fun, bringing him down, visiting Santa. It's just fantastic,” she said, adding that the family found the event through social media.

“He's our baby now. We take him everywhere,” Cline said. “We just thought this would be another fun thing to do with him. He has fun. He loves to see other dogs.”