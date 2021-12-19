Grant comes with new challenge

When state officials evaluated – and approved – northeast Indiana's application for a $50 million READI grant this month, the region's experience in administering a similar grant awarded six years ago was a significant factor in its favor.

The Northeast Indiana Regional Development Authority was considered a statewide model for how it handled $42 million received in Regional Cities Initiative funds.

The Regional Development Authority's five-member board reviewed requests against strict requirements that ensured developers had sufficient experience and resources to successfully fulfill their vision. Indiana Economic Development Corp. officials reviewed and approved each decision.

But the process used last time won't be adequate for reviewing the next wave of grant requests.

Indiana's $500 million Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative, or READI program, allows funding for both projects and programs. Although the Regional Development Authority has perfected a process of evaluating and monitoring what insiders refer to as “bricks and sticks,” the board doesn't have experience evaluating and monitoring ongoing programs.

One issue is effectiveness. State and regional officials don't want to waste money on ill-conceived efforts that fail to produce measurable results. Another issue is sustainability. If a program is effective, officials don't want it to disappear as soon as the state grant runs out.

Close checkups for last grants

Mike Galbraith, who supports the Regional Development Authority as a consultant, got down into the weeds with Regional Cities Initiative grant recipients.

“We established a series of benchmarks” for the construction process, he said last week during a phone interview. “I would visit every project and make sure they were doing what they said they were doing.”

That included reviewing contractors' invoices, canceled checks and ensuring project managers who said they were laying foundations were actually pouring concrete. When they claimed to be erecting structural steel, Galbraith showed up at the site to make sure.

The Regional Development Authority parceled out grants in installments, contingent on benchmarks being met, said Galbraith, who is also executive director and CEO of the Downtown Improvement District.

Some projects were delayed by weather conditions or late supply deliveries, but none of the grant recipients were found to be lying about their progress, he said.

Galbraith said his experience administering the previous grants gives him a leg up on ensuring READI money is well-managed when it comes to projects. But he plans to seek expert advice when it comes to programs.

Northeast Indiana's latest grant application, a 308-page document titled “Growing with Vision,” includes numerous programs and stand-alone projects. Many of the 130 grant proposals are both programmatic and capital projects.

Among the program-only pitches included in the region's application are an accelerated bachelor of science program in nursing at Huntington University, a medical device accelerator studio in Kosciusko County, a business development and pitch competition for southeast Fort Wayne in Allen County, and a growth, diversity and inclusion project manager for Wabash County.

The grant application was made on behalf of the entire 11-county region” Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Kosciusko, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

Expertise sought on program aid

Galbraith mentioned Grow Wabash County's hope to create a growth, diversity and inclusion project manager position when asked how the Regional Development Authority would approach evaluating programs.

To begin, he said, Grow Wabash County officials would need to submit a proposal for how they would spend the grant. Specific items might include hiring a project manager, launching a website and advertising in foreign publications.

Galbraith said he would consult with diversity and inclusion experts to determine whether the submission reflects a solid game plan likely to produce results. Also, he would double-check cost estimates to determine whether they were realistic.

“We're going to need some new input and new skills as we look at programs,” he said.

The Regional Development Authority will need to rely on expert guidance to judge how transformative a specific entrepreneurship program might be for the region, for example.

Galbraith said programs that would serve all of northeast Indiana with one infrastructure will be prioritized over proposals that would serve only one county.

But parts of the process repeat what Galbraith has already done, including reviewing invoices and canceled checks.

“You would want to not only see the plan,” he said, “but the proof they did that.”

Next steps

Ellen Cutter, vice president of economic development for Greater Fort Wayne Inc., wonders how the Regional Development Authority will revise its evaluation process to deal with programs. She anticipates that programs' sponsors will need to demonstrate their effectiveness.

“There's a lot of exciting opportunities,” she said last week.

Cutter was the point person for Allen County's projects. An online form was available to anyone wishing to make a submission.

City officials, developers and others answered the open call for projects and programs.

When assembling the “Growing with Vision” document, the Regional Development Authority decided to include almost every submission that could make a reasonable argument that it supported at least one of the region's three priorities: workforce growth, downtown vibrancy or entrepreneurship and innovation.

Completing all projects included in the grant application submitted to the state would require $129 million in READI funding. But the region received less than half of that amount – the maximum award of $50 million.

Tough decisions will have to be made as requests for funding are formally made to the Regional Development Authority.

Galbraith said there's a sense of urgency to approve requests and distribute the money. The Regional Development Authority had a deadline for paying out Regional Cities Initiative grants.

He anticipates READI grants will also have a ticking clock, but a deadline hasn't been confirmed.

Over the next 30 days, Galbraith and others will meet with Indiana Economic Development Corp. officials to negotiate a formal grant agreement. Once the requirements are established, Galbraith can share them with the region's grant applicants. He expects grant applications will start rolling in to the Regional Development Authority in March or April.

One possibly significant glitch is that the READI program is largely funded with federal money earmarked for COVID-19 relief. The agreement northeast Indiana strikes with the state will need to include all federal reporting requirements.

As of Friday, Galbraith and Cutter didn't know how stringent those requirements might be.

