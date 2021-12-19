Studio showcases local art talent

On the rainy December day, John Kelty didn’t expect an avalanche of art lovers viewing his work.

But, he said, it was a perfect day to paint.

“It’s not nice to walk around in, but it works really well for painting,” said the 57-year-old watercolor artist, who displayed his wares during an open studio Saturday at Art05 Studios, inside Reclaimed Fort Wayne, 1514 St. Joseph Blvd.

“We weren’t expecting a lot of people.”

Attendees were treated Saturday to works in oils, acrylics, watercolor, mixed-media and other forms.

Kelty said parting with his creations can be tough, but that’s why he’s in the business. The Fort Wayne native said he once sold a painting for $1,200.

“A friend kidded me that I’d sell a painting of my own grandmother,” he chuckled.

Linda Schwartz, 66, touted her mixed-media painting, “Somewhere in Time,” which graced the cover of local arts magazine Glo last February.

“It’s layered,” she said of the painting that depicted one half of a young woman’s face. “It has acrylic, paper, archival inks, scrapbook stamps, watercolor ...”

Lee Rainboth, 37, moved to Fort Wayne about a year ago from Haiti where he managed an art center. The oil painter’s works features Haitians in various poses.

Rainboth welcomed the public’s eyes during open exhibits.

“Usually, people just see the end product,” Rainboth said, “so to invite them into the process a little bit is cool.”

Teri Marquart, who manages Art05 Studios, said the open studio event showcases local artists’ talents that often fly under the radar.

“This is the first year, and we’ll be doing this every third Saturday,” she said of the monthly display that began in summer. “We have a lot of great local talent, and they don’t get the attention (despite being) as good as they are.”

For more information, email Marquart at Teri.Art05@gmail.com.

