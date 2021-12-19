Virus cases flood Parkview

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at Parkview Health's facilities in Fort Wayne reached an all-time high last week, more than 21 months after the virus reached pandemic status.

Mike Packnett, Park-view's president and CEO, provided the update Thursday during the first annual public forum.

A new state law requires nonprofit hospitals to hold the meetings.

Packnett provided detailed information about how Parkview Health has managed challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic which, he said, are growing, not abating.

Calling the Parkview system the area's “safety net” in the face of a rapidly rising number of cases, Packnett said the last 60 days have seen record numbers of patients.

That includes a record 490 acute adult patients at Parkview Regional Medical Center and an intensive care unit at 150% or more of capacity. The sickest COVID-19 patients are treated in intensive care.

Emergency room volumes also have been at record levels, Packnett said – 347 patients at Parkview Regional's campus north of Dupont Road and 233 at the Randallia campus on East State Boulevard.

But the two hospitals have never had to shut down emergency rooms to ambulance traffic or incoming patients, he said, calling that a “remarkable” feat.

“And that's taken a lot. A lot of resources (were) put into play,” Packnett said.

Senate Enrolled Act 325, signed in April, requires the forums so the public can get information and ask questions of hospital leadership. Parkview's forum was virtual.

Only nonprofit hospitals are required to conduct the forums. Lutheran Hospital is a for-profit facility and not required to do so, said Megan Hubartt, Lutheran spokeswoman.

Packnett said Parkview practitioners didn't think they would ever get back to the peak of pandemic patients seen about this time last year – especially after numbers dropped to record lows in spring and early summer.

But now the numbers have reached last year's peaks – and surpassing them. Packnett fears the situation might get worse.

“We're hoping we get a plateau here before Christmas. We're expecting after Christmas that we'll see an additional surge,” he said.

Hospitals are facing the prospect of two circulating COVID-19 variants – the delta variant now responsible for most cases and the newly documented omicron variant, which has been found in about 40 states, but not in Indiana. Hospitals also could face an influenza epidemic this year, federal health officials say.

To cope with COVID-19, Parkview added more than 200 inpatient beds and 100 emergency room spaces, Packnett said.

At Parkview Regional Medical Center, the number of emergency room beds increased from 48 to 115 “treatment spaces.” The emergency room beds are “full every day,” and one day last week the department had 42 “boarder” patients waiting for inpatient beds, Packnett said.

“This is an everyday occurrence,” he added.

Some emergency-room treatment spaces at Parkview Regional are in a hallway, and the emergency department is being built out into the hospital lobby, Packnett said.

Parkview also has been administering monoclonal antibody infusion treatments, with more than 7,635 administered in Allen County. Packnett credited the treatments with reducing the number of patients who need to be hospitalized.

Parkview also has hired more than 600 temporary nurses, physicians and other medical professionals from outside the area at a cost of $16 million a month, Packnett said.

“We're so thankful that we can get folks here,” he said. “Without those folks, we wouldn't be able to meet the needs in northeast Indiana.”

Parkview also has run a mass vaccination center and provided testing during the pandemic.

The system's employees are tired, Packnett said.

But, he added: “They're still up for the battle and just hoping they can get a respite as soon as possible.”

