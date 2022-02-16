Amendment deletes, dilutes much of controversial education bill

INDIANAPOLIS – More than 200 Hoosiers came to the Statehouse Wednesday to testify on a controversial education bill inspired by critical race theory debates around the nation but lawmakers cut off debate after two hours.

The meeting started at 1:30 p.m. but the Senate Education Committee acted on other bills first. Lawmakers didn't start House Bill 1134 until after 4 p.m. and set an arbitrary two-hour deadline.

In the end, only about 35 people were allowed to testify. Chants of "let us speak" came from the halls where people were still gathered when the meeting ended.

Sen. Linda Rogers, R-Granger, offered an amendment that deleted much of the bill and diluted the rest of the provisions. Rogers said a small number of teachers cross the line and hopefully this bill will "rein them back in."

"This is about collaboration, not combat," she said.

Three Snider High School students spent the entire day at the Statehouse – even doing homework while sitting on the marble floors – but weren’t allowed to testify. Hannah Mekaru, a senior at Snider, provided her written testimony to the Journal Gazette.

"I have never been taught or told what to think about history. I have never been taught to blame any person or identity for past abuses or usurpations, nor have I been taught that any religion, race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin was inherently superior or inferior to another," she said.

"My teachers have brilliantly allowed students like myself to ponder over events and formulate our own opinions to exercise critical thinking and concrete analysis. Without these chances to reflect on the past and its inadequacies, students will not understand the progress we have made and must make in the future."

Numerous people opposed part of the bill that requires parental consent for a student to gain access to mental health resources. Several people said parents can sometimes be the reason for the crisis.

Rowan Wolke, a senior at Noblesville High School, said she might not be here today if it weren't for a teacher who slowly got her to open up about her mental health crisis.

"If this bill had existed earlier, instead of picking my graduation outfit my parents would be picking what flowers to put on my tombstone," she said.

The bill no longer requires each school district to establish a curriculum advisory committee but lets a parent request one. If a committee is established a parent can request the committee review specific learning material. This is generally current law.

The amendment also removed a transparency requirement that teachers must upload all curriculum materials, such as lesson plans and handouts.

Districts instead will be required to use a web-based learning management system by July 2023. Most schools already use these, and parents can see assignments, grades and more. If that doesn’t satisfy a parent, it requires a teacher or school to allow a parent to review any learning material upon request.

