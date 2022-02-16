Fort Wayne/Allen County

Pet Food Pantry joins Humane FW

The Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry is joining the Humane Fort Wayne family, officials announced Tuesday.

Rochele Watson, volunteer executive director of Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry at 2502 Church St., is already an employee of Humane Fort Wayne, which is located at 4914 S. Hanna St.

She will oversee operations, programs and services the community has come to rely on from the Pet Food Pantry.

The organization plans to expand those operations and reach in the near future, a news release said.

Since its inception in 2010, the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry has been providing no-cost pet food to neighbors in need.

The announcement comes almost a year after HOPE for Animals and the Allen County SPCA merged to become Humane Fort Wayne. For more information, go to www.humanefw.org.

County reports 53 COVID cases

Fifty-three more Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 16 confirmed PCR, or polymerase chain reaction cases, and 37 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 103,133 cases, the county health department said Tuesday.

No new deaths were added to the county's total of 1,072 deaths.

Indiana reported 1,469 new cases and 64 deaths, bringing the totals to 1,669,872 cases and 21,399 deaths.

Another 852 deaths were reported in cases with symptoms but no confirmed tests.

– The Journal Gazette