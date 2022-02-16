City to pay Red River $1.9 million

The city plans to pay Red River Waste Solutions $1.9 million to continue as Fort Wayne's trash hauler until June 30.

Tim Haffner, city corporation attorney, and his colleague Jay Jaffe updated the Fort Wayne City Council on Tuesday on the plan for transitioning to a new trash and recycling collection service provider.

Red River has not met the city's expectations for trash and recycling collection services throughout its seven-year contract, which began in January 2018. The Texas-based company filed in October for Chapter 11 reorganizational bankruptcy, which protects the hauler from the city independently pursuing another contractor before the existing contract expires.

The city is working on a transition plan with Red River through the bankruptcy court, which requires Red River to be paid what Jaffe called an “economical” amount for services. Jaffe said Red River loses money every day that it serves the city because the company's bid wasn't enough to cover overhead and operating costs.

Red River officials said it would take about $2 million for Red River to continue operating and serving the city until June 30. The cost would be less if the city could find another provider sooner than June 30, but Haffner said consultants do not feel confident the timeline can be further accelerated.

The city has posted bid guidelines for new trash and recycling service providers, and bids will open March 1. Haffner said he knows of four national providers that have shown interest.

The contract will be set for eight years, a time frame Haffner said is common because it is similar to the life cycle of the hauler's equipment.

Of the $1.9 million, the city will only have to allocate $300,000 of it. The remaining $1.6 million will be covered by a claim from Argos, the provider of Red River's 2021 performance bond.

The $1.6 million claim was filed after a $4.9 million performance bond did not cover the $6.5 million in damages the city reported because of missed collections and other service issues. Part of the deal with Argos included that Argos would not provide a performance bond for Red River this year, leaving the city unprotected.

The city will spread out the $1.9 million assistance in payments the company will receive over the next four months. Haffner said the city can protect itself by not providing payments if Red River doesn't meet expectations.

A new provider could also work with Red River to assume the last three years of its contract, but Haffner said that would likely come with a higher cost. Securing the garbage trucks needed to serve the city shouldn't be a problem for a national provider, Haffner said, because they tend to buy trucks throughout the year.

The attorneys were asked about providing trash collection services within the city instead of leaving the responsibility to a contractor. Haffner said it costs the city more and takes workers longer to provide the same service that a company specializing in solid waste removal.

The city has also looked at splitting the city's residents among multiple trash providers, but Haffner said it appears to be more attractive for a single provider to take on the city's more than 83,000 homes.

“I'll tell you that the performance is lousy,” Haffner said, “and it will probably continue to be less than perfect through the balance.”

Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, said all of the members have been overwhelmed with phone calls from residents frustrated with the service the council approved unanimously, so he explained the process of contracting Red River in 2017.

The members' votes of support meant they trusted the mayoral administration to vet and handle the contract. The work on the contract was essentially completed by city officials before it was brought to the council for approval, Arp said.

The council members all shared frustration during the 90-minute discussion. Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said the city loses residents' trust every time they set expectations that aren't met.

The city needs to start giving residents realistic expectations, Tucker said.

“We keep disappointing our constituents,” she said, “because we keep giving them false hope and false realities.”

