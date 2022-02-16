County BZA approves outdoor dog park

Fort Wayne area residents will have a new place to exercise and enjoy their dogs with an approval today of an off-leash outdoor dog park.

On five mostly wooded acres on the north side of the 4500 block of West Wallen Road in Washington Township, the park would be a private facility available for rental by the hour with a membership, Trista Miller told the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals.

Two nearby neighbors spoke to oppose the park. The board unanimously granted the request, but imposed conditions on its hours of operation and the surface of its small parking lot.

