Jewish groups donate to help Afghans

Fort Wayne's Jewish community knows what it's like to be refugees. As Rabbi Meir Bargeron of Fort Wayne's Achduth Vesholom put it Tuesday, “The Jewish people have been refugees for centuries.”

That history brought about a $21,868 donation from the temple and the Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne to help Catholic Charities resettle refugees from Afghanistan.

The donation was accepted during a news conference at the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend's Archbishop Noll Catholic Center in Fort Wayne.

Dan Florin, Catholic Charities' chief executive officer, said the church-supported agency has worked to resettle 114 Afghans in recent months and will likely work with more in coming weeks.

“The situation is very fluid, as you can imagine,” Florin said.

He said the money “will be put to use immediately” for basic needs with the goal of making the new arrivals “as self-sufficient as possible as quickly as possible.” Among those needs are housing, food, employment, schooling for children, learning English and receiving medical care, Florin said.

He said the agency did not seek the gift. It was put in motion by a member of the temple's social action committee, said Rena Black, committee representative.

She said Catholics and members of the Jewish faith have had ties for years, based on common humanitarian values and a series of dialogs between members of the two religions started by the late Bishop John M. D'Arcy.

“I have been absolutely blown away by the heart of this community,” Florin said.

Bargeron said the gift represents “not just a good thing to do. It is something we are commanded to do – to share with the stranger.”

The ability to help, he added, “is a gift to us, for which we are grateful.”

