Mayor touts city's progress in State of the City speech

Mayor Tom Henry delivered his 15th State of the City address today, sharing his top priorities for the new year that include economic development opportunities, neighborhood infrastructure improvements and public safety.

"There's no question it's a great time to be part of what we're building in Fort Wayne," Henry said. "Truly, the best is yet to come."

The mayor also touched on the solid waste collection issues currently facing the city. He said he's optimistic about the future because the city is expected to have a new contractor by July 1.

Henry recognized that solid waste collection issues are one of the significant challenges the city faces.

"It hasn't met your standards, and I take responsibility for that," Henry said. "We owe it to you to provide the very best customer service possible."

The speech, titled "Fort Wayne -- The Best is Yet to Come," was delivered without an audience in attendance at the Grand Wayne Center because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Highlights of the speech include:

1,700 new jobs were created in Fort Wayne in 2021, along with 1,500 jobs retained and a total private investment of $463 million.

The nearly $90 million Riverfront at Promenade Park project will open its parking-garage component in the first quarter of this year, with the apartments/townhomes and commercial space anticipated to be completed at the end of this year.

Overall crime was down 6% and violent crime decreased by nearly 37% in 2021.

There will be $3 million in improvements in parks, including various planning and construction work at Franke, Foster, Lakeside, Kreager, McMillen, Salomon Farm and Weisser parks.

The city plans to invest a record $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements in 2022. Work will include improvements to streets, roads, sidewalks, alleys, curbs, bridges, street lights and trails. Since 2014, more than $200 million of work has occurred in neighborhoods throughout Fort Wayne.

Plans call for $110 million to be invested in neighborhood water, sewer and stormwater improvements. Centerhurst, Tamarack, Crestwood Colony, Lincolndale, and Blackhawk neighborhoods are some of the highlighted areas where work will take place in 2022.

