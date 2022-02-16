New Haven hires 2 for growth roles

New Haven has tapped an area veteran in economic development for one of two new positions created to deal with the community's increased focus on growth, Mayor Steve McMichael said.

Bill Bradley, formerly of the LaGrange County's Economic Development Corp., began part-time work as New Haven's Corporate Engagement Specialist on Tuesday. He was president and chief executive officer of the economic development agency before his Dec. 28 retirement.

Before joining the LaGrange County group in 2018, Bradley was executive director of the Jay County Development Corp. for nearly 12 years. He was a manager of the NewAllen Alliance when it was part of the Greater Fort Wayne Chamber of Commerce in the late 1980s.

Bradley also served on the boards of the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and Northeast Indiana Works.

He has a master's degree in public administration from Ball State University and a bachelor's degree from Purdue University.

Also recently named in New Haven is RasAmen Oladuwa, who began her position as Community Engagement Coordinator in January.

She holds a bachelor's degree in economics and history from Connecticut College and has a background in community engagement, communication strategy and project management.

“I am excited to add RasAmen and Bill to Team New Haven,” McMichael said. “They will play a vital role to increase community engagement and support community growth and development.”

