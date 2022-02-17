Fort Wayne/Allen County

1st Source gifts Dress for Success

YWCA Northeast Indiana on Wednesday announced a $100,000 gift from 1st Source Foundation, sponsoring the Dress for Success-Fort Wayne boutique. The boutique is in the agency's newly acquired building, The Hefner Center, at 1313 W. Washington Center Road, formerly the Hall's Guesthouse.

“The programming and network of support YWCA Northeast Indiana provides to women in our community is invaluable, and the Dress for Success initiative is an important piece of what they do to empower the women and families they serve,” said a statement from Larry Mayers, 1st Source Business Banking Group Head and Fort Wayne Region president. “Dress for Success helps to provide a new start, confidence and support to women at a time when they need it most. 1st Source is honored to support them in that next step toward economic independence.”

YWCA Northeast Indiana anticipates having renovations to the building completed, and all operations moved on-site by summer of 2023. However, the Dress for Success-Fort Wayne boutique has already transitioned to the new site and is actively serving individuals.

BFGoodrich sets scholar forum

BFGoodrich recruiters will be at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne's Steel Dynamics Inc. Keith E. Busse Technology Center, 3701 Dean Drive, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday to talk to anyone interested in the Technical Scholar Program.

This program provides potential and current Ivy Tech Fort Wayne students an opportunity to develop paid hands-on work experiences while earning a degree in industrial technology.

Accepted students will receive scholarships to cover the cost of tuition, course fees and books while working part time in the BFGoodrich manufacturing facility in Woodburn. Program graduates are eligible for full-time entry-level employment as maintenance technicians at BFGoodrich with salary projections of $55,000 or more annually.

RSVP at link.ivytech.edu/bfg.

– Journal Gazette