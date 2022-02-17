BZA approves private dog park in wooded area

Fort Wayne area residents will have a new place to exercise and enjoy their dogs with an approval Wednesday of an off-leash outdoor dog park.

On five mostly wooded acres on the north side of the 4500 block of West Wallen Road in Washington Township, the park would be private and available for rent by the hour with a membership, applicant Trista Miller told the Allen County Board of Zoning Appeals.

Two nearby neighbors spoke to oppose the park. But the board unanimously granted the request, although it also imposed conditions on the park's hours and the surface of its small parking lot.

Miller said she is a certified dog trainer and the park would fill a need for her clients who live in apartments or other places where their dogs have limited opportunity to experience nature.

Also, some clients find their dogs don't do well at conventional dog parks, which can have multiple dogs on-site at the same time and provoke bad behavior, she said.

Miller said the woods will be surrounded by a 6-foot-high chain link fence and access will be controlled by a code patrons would receive when signing up online to use the park, which she has tentatively named Fido's Forest.

Dog owners would have to show their dog is vaccinated for rabies and up to date on other shots. Owners would be expected to pick up after their dogs and remove waste from the site, Miller told The Journal Gazette after the meeting.

She said the fee would likely be $20 an hour. She doesn't expect more than one person, with possibly more than one dog, to use the park at one time. A possible exception might be arranged “play dates” with another person's dog or dogs, she said.

One neighbor said he was concerned by the lack of infrastructure at the site, which does not have public sewer or water; Miller said she plans no restrooms and will leave the woods basically as is.

Other neighbors were concerned about noise from barking dogs, the park's effect on wildlife and the ability of unleashed dogs to jump over or dig under the fence.

Board members conditioned their approval on setting park hours at 7 a.m. to dusk and paving a driveway and a small parking lot instead of using gravel.

Three people, including Any Jo Sites, director of Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, spoke in favor.

“We actually support this like you wouldn't believe,” Sites told the board, adding the park will provide “time for dogs to be dogs.” The park should improve the behavior of dogs that might otherwise be turned into the shelter, she said.

“To have a certified trainer to start something like is is really wonderful,” Sites said.

Miller, who does business as the owner of Polite Paws LLC, said she will not do dog training at the site. It is zoned agriculture, and Miller was seeking a special use as a recreation area.

rsalter@jg.net