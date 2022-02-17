Henry optimistic in address on city

Mayor Tom Henry shared a vision full of growth and optimism for Fort Wayne this year during his annual State of the City address Wednesday.

Henry and his administration will also focus on economic development opportunities, neighborhood infrastructure improvements, public safety and parks. He hopes growth will continue as $463 million was privately invested in the city in 2021. About 1,700 jobs were created and 1,500 were retained last year.

Despite last year's achievements, Henry recognized the community faces “significant challenges.”

“There's no question that garbage and recycling collection is one of those. It hasn't met your standards, and I take responsibility for that,” Henry said. “We owe it to you to provide the very best customer service possible.”

Henry's optimism extends to the solid waste collection issues the city has faced with Red River Waste Solutions, a Texas-based company that filed Chapter 11 reorganizational bankruptcy in October.

The city is working on a transition plan with Red River through bankruptcy court. The city hopes to have a new contractor in place by July 1.

“Better days are ahead,” he said.

Henry said his top priority this year is to ensure the needs of residents and businesses are met during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The address was only open to media and essential city employees because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

The city plans to invest a record-breaking $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure enhancements, including improvements to streets, roads, sidewalks, alleys, curbs, bridges, street lights and trails. Neighborhoods that will be affected include Centerhurst, Tamarack, Crestwood Colony, Lincolndale and Blackhawk, all of which are in the city's northeast quadrant.

About $3 million will be spent on park improvements, including construction work at Franke, Foster, Lakeside, Kreager, McMillen, Salomon Farms and Weisser Parks.

City Utilities spent $92 million on upgrades in 2021 and plans to invest $110 million on system enhancements this year.

Overall crime was down 6% in 2021, and violent crime decreased about 37%. All Fort Wayne uniformed officers will be equipped with body cameras by the end of this year as well.

Henry said economic development in the city continues to grow.

“It's evident that our once dormant downtown is alive and well with $1 billion of public and private investments in the last decade,” Henry said.

“In fact, we anticipate another billion dollars in projects over the next decade.”

Henry mentioned several economic development projects as ongoing continued downtown revitalization: the Lofts at Headwaters Park, The Landing, Riverfront at Promenade Park, the Bradley boutique hotel, the Ashberry development for Star Financial Bank's new corporate headquarters.

This week, the city announced The Pearl, a nearly $50 million mixed-use downtown development. It is being financed by Sweetwater Sound founder Chuck Surack and his wife, Lisa, through Surack Enterprises.

“From entertainment and hospitality offerings, to sports, the arts, and education, we're making a difference,” the mayor said. “Simply put, we're the place to be.”

