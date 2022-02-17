The Fens developer faces opposition during plan commission hearing

The Fens, a 764-lot single-family residential development in Eel River Township is not only big -- it's extremely complex, said both its developer and those who opposed it today during a public hearing.

Developer Ric Zehr, representing applicant New Venture Development Corp, Fort Wayne, told the Allen County Plan Commission he would work with county, state and federal agencies to ensure proper treatment of the 439-acre site, which contains wetlands, floodplain, woods, potentially problematic access, a radio tower and a residential property embedded in its center.

Robert Gregory, representing more than 50 area homeowners, said Zehr did not prove his case that development was the required "highest and best use" of the land. It has been zoned for agriculture for many years.

"It's just not responsible growth," said Gregory, who lives on Hand Road, part of the development's western boundary.

More than two dozen people attended the hearing to oppose the project, while two Huntertown officials, Beth Shellman, town manager, and Brandon Seifert, Huntertown Council president, spoke in favor. They, said the town has sufficient water and sewage treatment capacity to support the new residents and the area would benefit from the increased tax base.

