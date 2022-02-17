Trans sports bill moves to full Senate

INDIANAPOLIS – Transgender girls couldn't play sports on K-12 girls' sports teams under a bill passed 8-3 by the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday.

Supporters say House Bill 1041 is about protecting the integrity of female sports since people born as male have physiological advantages and could take spots on teams that belong to girls.

Several examples were given from college sports in other states but none from Indiana. The bill does not apply to college sports. Both the NCAA and IHSAA have their own policies governing participation by transgender athletes.

Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, said the bill is unnecessary, unkind and potentially unconstitutional.

He and two other Democrats voted against the bill.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana warned it would file a lawsuit if the bill becomes law, as has happened in other states passing similar legislation. And the Indiana attorney general's office supported the bill, a spokesperson said, and promised to defend any suits. Both say legal precedent is on their side.

Sen. Stacey Donato, R-Logansport, said bill has been adopted in 10 other states and “it is to protect the dignity and respect for girl athletes.”

The bill now moves to the full Senate.

