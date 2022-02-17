Vaccine mandate bill scaled back

INDIANAPOLIS – Senate Republicans on Wednesday vastly altered a bill that would have gutted employer vaccine mandates – setting up a showdown with the House Republicans in the final days of the session.

Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, said the bill is in a good place now after a large amendment.

With minor exceptions, House Bill 1001 largely leaves businesses with the ability to require COVID-19 vaccines under current law.

But Rep. Matt Lehman, R-Berne, author of the bill, said he has concerns and more work needs to be done to protect Hoosier workers from being fired because they refuse to be vaccinated.

The most significant change is that the bill no longer requires businesses to accept all requests for medical or religious exemptions. That provision effectively meant businesses couldn't have a meaningful vaccine mandate.

The amendment says employers can deny or approve requests based on existing federal regulations.

Messmer said there is not a huge rush to fire employees because unemployment is low and replacement workers are hard to find.

The amendment approved by the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee also did the following:

• Removed language enabling the governor to end the public health emergency because it is moving separately in Senate Bill 3.

• Exempted most health care workers from the bill because of a federal mandate that overrides state regulations.

• Allows natural immunity exemptions to a vaccine mandate for three months instead of six.

• Allows employers to require workers who receive a waiver to be tested up to twice per week. The bill is also now silent on who pays for testing.

About a dozen Hoosiers testified against the bill after the amendment. They previously had signed up to support the measure before it was diluted.

Leah Wilson said the bill now “legislates grossly inadequate federal protections into Indiana law” and said businesses are not giving accommodations for deeply held religious beliefs.

Peter Vickery – a violinist at the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra – said he has been suspended since November because he refuses to get vaccinated. Before that he wore a mask and was tested twice a week. The orchestra denied an exemption request. But he said the orchestra – though 100% vaccinated – continues to have COVID-19 cases.

“We need protections against the harsh discrimination I have experienced,” he said.

The bill now goes to the full Senate for a vote. If the House and Senate disagree on the final form, they will have to negotiate a compromise.

