2 towns celebrate streetscape projects

Woodburn and Grabill on Thursday celebrated the beginnings of downtown streetscape improvements.

Both projects qualified for U.S. HUD Community Development Block Grant funding. The money comes from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs as part of its partnership with the NewAllen Alliance East Allen Rural Revival Plan and the Indiana Regional Stellar Communities Designation, officials said.

Woodburn's project will be the second phase of streetscape improvements within the last five years. The area will focus along Main Street from Becker Road to Carl Street and will include Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps and complete sidewalks.

The upgrade will also include new lighting, sidewalk openings where tree will be planted, and drainage upgrades to prevent flooding and erosion of streets and walkways, according to a news release.

The project was designed by JPR Corp., administered by Sturtz Public Management Group and is being constructed by API Construction.

The project budget is $724,739, with $500,000 coming from federal money and $224,739 from the city of Woodburn.

Grabill's project will focus along a two-block segment along Grabill Road/State Street and Main Street to First Street. The project wraps around the corner block of the Country Shoppes of Grabill and other downtown businesses including Grabill Hardware, H. Souder and Son's General Store and First Merchants Bank.

The project will feature new sidewalks and lighting to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility. The work will also include upgrades to the storm sewer and water system.

This project was designed by DLZ Engineering, administered by the Northeastern Indiana Regional Coordinating Council, and is being constructed by Fleming Excavating Inc.

The streetscape budget is $1,295,731 with $750,000 coming from federal money and $545,731 from the town of Grabill. The Country Shoppes of Grabill is also paying for its own façade improvements, including replacing the awning, windows and doors.

“I'm excited to get started on this project. We tried to get funding for this project 20 years ago and thanks to the New Allen Alliance, it's finally reality,” Grabill Town Council President Wilmer DeLagrange said in a statement.

Both projects will begin construction when the weather breaks and are expected to be completed by July.