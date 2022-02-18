Elaborate development gets public scrutiny

The Fens, a 764-lot single-family residential development in Eel River Township is not only big – it's extremely complex, said both its developer and those who opposed it Thursday during a public hearing.

Developer Ric Zehr, representing applicant New Venture Development Corp, Fort Wayne, told the Allen County Plan Commission he would work with county, state and federal agencies to ensure proper treatment of the 439-acre site.

It contains wetlands, a floodplain, a creek, a regulated drain, woods, potentially problematic road access and connectivity to other developments, a radio tower and a residential property embedded in its center.

Robert Gregory, representing more than 50 area homeowners, said Zehr did not prove his case that the development was the required “highest and best use” of the land, which has been zoned for agriculture for many years.

Zehr has proposed rezoning the site to single-family residential.

“It's just not responsible growth,” said Gregory, who lives on Hand Road, part of the development's western boundary.

More than two dozen people attended the hearing to oppose the project, while two Huntertown officials, Beth Shellman, town manager, and Brandon Seifert, Huntertown Council president, spoke in favor.

They said the town has sufficient water and sewage capacity to support the new residents, the development fits with Huntertown's comprehensive plan and the area would benefit from the increased tax base.

Zehr said plans for the land include 17 lakes and ponds to handle the complicated drainage. Plans also call for two regulated wetlands preserves that would take up just over 151 acres of the site, and that land won't be touched, he said.

Zehr added he had met with Northwest Allen County Schools' transportation head and changed the plan to lengthen cul-de-sacs to allow school buses to turn around.

Residents said they also are concerned about traffic.

Several driveways of proposed home sites along Hand Road are problematic, they said. Hand Road resident Steve Freiburger said a hill on Hand makes sight lines difficult.

“I guarantee that if they sell these (lots) as they are, there will be fatalities,” Freiburger said.

Residents also pointed out the development will add thousands of vehicles to narrow rural roads not designed to handle the increased traffic, including Wood Road, which has a chip-and-seal surface.

Five or six new or proposed developments within 2 miles of the The Fens and an elementary school all will contribute traffic, residents said. The Allen County Highway Department is requiring a traffic study paid for by the developer, Brian Sechler, highway department representative, told the group.

Zehr said it might be possible to turn the homes so their driveways would face an interior street.

Residents also questioned the potential new residents' impact on area schools. Zehr said the schools are prepared to handle the increase, but one resident quoted a text he received from temporary Superintendent Steve Yager that said the district did not outright support the development.

Zehr said the development is being carefully planned.

“We could have come in with five separate subdivisions, but we've come in with one master plan,” he said. “We feel it is more efficient.”

rsalter@jg.net