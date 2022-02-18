Food drive begins for United Way

United Way of Allen County is hosting its second annual Community Food Drive today through Feb. 27.

The food drive, sponsored by Meijer, will benefit three local organizations: Associated Churches of Fort Wayne and Allen County, Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, and Miss Virginia's Food Pantry.

With the cost of basic needs continuing to rise, more households are struggling to make ends meet, officials said. This annual food drive is one of the ways United Way is helping relieve some of the barriers people in our community are facing regarding food security.

Food donations can be dropped off at any of these participating locations:

• Club Soda, 235 E Superior St.

• Coney Island, 131 W Main St.

• Cookie Cottage, 620 W Washington Center Road

• Copper Spoon, 301 W Jefferson Blvd., Suite 100.

• Courtney's Bakery, 7773 Coldwater Road

• DeBrand Fine Chocolates (headquarters), 10105 Auburn Park Drive

• East Haven Tavern, 635 Green St., New Haven

• Kekionga Cider Company, 7328 Maysville Road

• Starbucks – Visit www.unitedwayallencounty.org/volunteer for a list of participating locations

• Three Rivers Distilling Company, 224 E Wallace St.

• West Central Microcreamery; 725 Union St.

Food donations most needed are canned meat, peanut butter, canned beans, boxed dinners, rice and pasta.

Donated items must be unopened, non-perishable, not homemade, not expired and not in glass containers. To make a monetary donation to the Community Food Drive, go online to www.unitedwayallencounty.org.

Email volunteer@uwacin.org with questions.