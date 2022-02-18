Goodrich gets break for factory upgrades

BFGoodrich Tire Manufacturing will save $2 million on taxes for the next 10 years on a $62 million investment that will lead to employing fewer workers.

Allen County Council approved the tax abatement request Thursday for the division of Michelin North America. Members also approved an abatement application from D&W Fine Pack Holdings.

BFGoodrich plans to buy $62.2 million in equipment by the end of 2025.

The Woodburn facility currently employs 1,559 but will eliminate 55 of those jobs after making the investment, according to the application.

Councilman Chris Spurr, R-4th, clarified that some of the upgrades will replace people's jobs.

Terry Redmile, plant manager, confirmed the employment numbers, saying the investments will support more automation. Positions will be phased out through natural attrition, which is when open positions aren't filled after employees resign or retire, over the next four years.

Salaries of the remaining positions are expected to rise, however, because more qualifications will be needed to operate the upgraded equipment, Redmile said. The company currently pays $95.7 million annually for 1,559 salaries and wages, and it plans to pay almost $104 million in salaries and wages for the retained 1,504 employees.

About $32.8 million will be spent on process and equipment upgrades, according to the company's abatement filing. An additional $12.8 million will be spent on production and efficiency improvements, $15.2 million on molds and tooling and $1.4 million on quality verification and improvements, the document stated.

Without the abatement, BFGoodrich would pay about $3.3 million in personal property taxes over 10 years. No taxes will be paid the first year. The company's tax bill will increase in 10% increments each year until it reaches 100%.

With the abatement, the company will spend $1.3 million in taxes over 10 years with a savings of almost $2 million.

Councilman Paul Lagemann, R-3rd, asked if the company would still make the investment if the abatement were turned down. Redmile said the company wouldn't commit to it, but local leadership would fight for the investment dollars to make the expansion happen if the request wasn't approved.

The tax abatement request passed 5-1 with Spurr in opposition.

County Council has previously approved tax abatements for BFGoodrich six times – in 1992, 1997, 2002, 2008, 2011 and 2016.

County Council members also approved a 10-year tax abatement for D&W Fine Pack Holdings on a $12.8 million equipment investment. D&W, 7707 Vicksburg Pike, makes food packaging.

D&W plans to add equipment and lines at the Fort Wayne facility to support a new material in addition to plastic. Polyethylene terephthalate – the chemical name for polyester – is a clear material that is more sustainable and will diversify the types of products D&W offers, company officials said. In other plants, D&W also makes aluminum products.

The investment will retain 309 jobs and create an additional 20. The new positions will have an average salary of nearly $35,000, according to the application.

When asked if the project was contingent on the abatement's approval, Rebecca Ward of Baden Tax Management said it is a consideration because the investment could instead be made at one of D&W's other plants, which are in Illinois and Nebraska.

Illinois doesn't charge businesses for personal property tax, and Nebraska stops charging companies personal property taxes after seven years, Ward added.

“For you to start out saying Illinois and Nebraska, I take that personally,” said Councilman Sheila Curry-Campbell, D-1st. “You came to us.”

County Council members last approved a tax abatement for D&W in 2014. With this abatement, D&W will save about $401,000 in taxes over 10 years.

The tax abatement applications ask whether companies will donate 5% or 10% of their tax savings back to the tax abatement development fund, which is used for future tax abatements. Spurr asked why D&W said on its application that it would not contribute.

“My standpoint is when a corporation comes and asks for an abatement and then I see that they don't want to contribute any portion of those funds to the community, I ask that question,” he said. “I'm curious as to why that is.”

Matt Hansel, area controller for D&W, said the company will reconsider. He shared that the company supports the Fort Wayne community in other ways, such as providing food packaging to the Rescue Mission during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After he received his answer, Spurr announced that he would abstain from the vote, and Curry-Campbell joined him. The rest of the council members approved the request.

