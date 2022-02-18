Holcomb incentivizes working for state

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday announced a three-pronged approach to make working for the state of Indiana more attractive – including workplace flexibility and competitive pay.

“We pledged to evaluate the employee experience to make sure that we are taking care of our most valuable resource – our people,” he said. “These changes make the state of Indiana a more flexible employer who values continued education, employee wellness and recognition. These changes will set us apart as an employer that attracts and retains top talent.”

Already this year, state employees received a general pay hike for the first time in more than a decade. That resulted in an average 5% increase. Annual performance assessments are also underway, which will result in one-time bonuses paid in early March.

The number of state employees declined 6% from December 2020 to December 2021. The current level is 29,946.

Agency leaders and employees from across state government gave feedback about workplace policy changes that would help employees feel valued, collaborate to provide great service, be invested in their work and contribute positively to their workplace and communities, a news release said.

The first phase of changes starts March 7 and includes the following:

• Flexible work arrangements, allowing state agencies to permit up to 15 hours per week of remote work for employees whose work can be performed outside of state facilities

• Education reimbursement, allowing full-time employees to be reimbursed for up to $5,250 annually for the cost of an advanced degree, state licensure or certificate

• Referral bonus, rewarding current employees who recruit talented people with bonuses ranging from $100 to $500

• WHOLE Employee policy, which allows state agencies greater flexibility to conduct employee engagement, wellness, learning and development-related activities

• Community service leave, increasing the number of paid time off hours full-time employees may spend annually performing charitable service to 15

• New employee leave time, granting 221/2 hours of personal leave to use in the first six months of employment

• Reemploying retired state employees, creating a special classification for retired state employees to return to state employment, which enhances the knowledge and experience in state agencies.

Starting May 1, the state will launch a dependent care support survey to gauge child- or dependent-care barriers to employment and reestablish the Governor's Public Service Achievement Awards in conjunction with a revitalized Spot Bonus Program to reward exceptional service by state employees.

The issue of pay will come in the third phase, including the results and policy recommendations from the ongoing Comprehensive Compensation Study, officials said.

The results of the study will help inform salary discussions for the next biennium budget.

