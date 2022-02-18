Some communities may not be eligible for regional grants

INDIANAPOLIS – Communities around the state hoping to spend their share of $500 million in regional grants could be out of luck.

Some projects included on their wish lists might be ineligible for the funding because of new federal guidance on how the money can be spent.

"There could be some challenges in directing money to some projects," said Mark Wasky, senior vice president of community affairs at the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. "If there are priorities that technically may be ineligible, we are committed to try and find another way to get those projects done…These are critically important investments for these regions."

Northeast Indiana won $50 million from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative for its "Growing with Vision" plan. It includes more than 130 programs and capital projects. It might be impacted less than other regions that offered only a handful of projects.

The legislature last year directed $500 million to the READI program. But the money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act and has strings that weren’t fully known until January when the final federal rule was published.

That was well after the 17 regions came together to submit applications in 2021 for the money.

"Things are a bit different than originally anticipated. The origin of the READI funds are American Rescue Plan Act, which means there’s more COVID-relief requirements for eligibility than originally anticipated," said Ryan Twiss, vice president of regional initiatives for the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership.

He added the Indiana Economic Development Corporation team is "working their tails off to find the best ways to get regionally significant programs funded and supported in the original spirit of the READI program when it was announced last year."

Northeast Indiana’s project list includes an accelerated nursing program, a new college dormitory, sewer upgrades, an airport terminal expansion, a full-service grocery, housing and apartments and more riverfront development.

The final rules says some categories of projects are presumed eligible – for instance water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

But it also talks about generally ineligible projects, including the construction of convention centers, stadiums, or "other large capital projects intended for general economic development or to aid impacted industries."

