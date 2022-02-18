Winter-weather smorgasbord hits

Allen County set a record for rainfall Thursday, a day that also saw four different hazardous weather warnings from the National Weather Service.

By the evening, the rain at the Fort Wayne International Airport measured 0.61 inch over 24 hours. The previous record for Feb. 17 was 0.52 inch in 2008, said Megan Dodson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.

Woodburn received even more rain – 0.77 inch, she said. That was before the snow started falling after 5 p.m. The weather service doesn't count snowfall as rain, Dodson said.

Commuters should allow extra time to get to work or school this morning, she said.

The National Weather Service issued hazardous weather warnings for flooding and winter storms.

A flood warning is in effect until 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials warned of high river levels caused by rain and snow melt, Dodson said. Allen County could be affected by Little River north of Huntington and by the Maumee River through Fort Wayne. There's an ice jam on Spy Run Creek that could cause problems, she added.

Slick conditions affected some events scheduled for Thursday evening.

Purdue University Fort Wayne canceled an Omnibus lecture series lecture. Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele was supposed to speak to students in the afternoon and to the public at Auer Performance Hall at Rhinehart Music Center in the evening.

Snow and ice and rain will make way for colder air and brisk winds that will dominate today and Saturday before temperatures bounce back to the lower 40s on Sunday. The warmer weather should last until Wednesday, when the high is predicted to be in the lower 30s.

jwolf@jg.net