Jail feasibility study to be heard

The Allen County Commissioners next week will hear a presentation about a jail feasibility study. Community members may make comments during the meeting.

The public hearing was set to “consider a study for the feasibility of alternatives to the construction, reconstruction or expansion of the Allen County Jail,” according to the public notice. The meeting is set for 10 a.m. Friday in Room 35 of Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St.

Sheriff David Gladieux has said the aging jail cannot adequately support the number of inmates it houses.

The local jail population last year averaged about 850, which is considered full capacity. It exceeded that number multiple times last year, Gladieux said.

Commissioner Therese Brown said Friday's hearing is one of the first steps into addressing ongoing issues at the jail.

Brown said the public hearing is required by law but is also a useful way to convey information to the public.

Chris Cloud, the commissioners' chief of staff, said the presentation will outline the current jail population, future population projections, options to alleviate overcrowding and the costs associated with those options.

Brown said the process of building new facilities has many steps.

“There is not a vote to say let's move forward with building a jail,” she said of what will happen Friday. “There's too many pieces and parts to a project like this.”

dfilchak@jg.net