Local COVID updates changing

The Allen County Department of Health will discontinue daily media updates of new COVID-19 cases and deaths next week as signs indicate the pandemic is waning in Indiana.

The department instead will provide updates once a week on Fridays. Information will still be updated daily on the department's website at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid19 and on the state's website at coronavirus.in.gov.

The information shown on the two sites will not always match, however, because of reporting delays to and from the state.

County health officials said in an email Friday the change was made because “numbers have recently fallen sharply.” The county has not had 100 or more confirmed coronavirus cases reported in a single day since Feb. 12, when 104 cases were posted.

On Friday, Allen County reported 87 new cases and no new deaths, bringing the week's total to 368.

From Feb. 5 to Feb.12, between 104 and 180 daily cases were reported, except for one day, Feb. 6, which had 75 cases.

Cases between Feb. 1 and Feb. 4 ranged from 218 to 365.

Public health experts said part of the local drop might result from snowy weather, which deterred some people from going out to be tested.

However, the decline in infections also is evident nationally, as cases caused by the omicron variant, which rose rapidly, now appear to be falling rapidly.

This week's national average daily cases were down by almost 50% compared with the previous week.

Still, Allen County is not yet in the clear. This week, the county dropped from the red, or most serious category for spread of the virus on the state's color-coded prevalence map, to the orange category, the second-most serious.

The county's seven-day positivity rate dropped to 13.63%. Any rate 15% and higher is classified in the red.

Statewide, 52 counties, or more than half, remained in red. Thirty-six are in orange. Four, including Adams and LaGrange counties, dropped to yellow.

Most of the red counties are in central and southern Indiana.

In northeast Indiana, DeKalb, Kosciusko, Steuben and Wabash counties remain in red. Huntington and Noble counties are with Allen in the top tier of orange, while Wells and Whitley counties are in the lower tier of orange.

As of Friday, Allen County has reported 103,364 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,074 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Indiana reported 1,527 new cases and 99 new deaths on Friday. On Jan. 20, not quite a month ago, the pandemic's record for new statewide cases on a single day, 17,489, was reported.

The state's COVID-19 totals as of Friday stood at 1,674,269 confirmed cases and 21,667 confirmed Hoosier deaths, plus 862 probable deaths in patients without a positive test result.

